Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,812 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.61% of FOX worth $111,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FOX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,868,000 after purchasing an additional 979,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,551,000 after purchasing an additional 147,799 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in FOX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,289,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,240,000 after purchasing an additional 62,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in FOX by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 639,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

FOX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.42. 55,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,748. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

