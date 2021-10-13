Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Up 731.0% in September

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, an increase of 731.0% from the September 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:FEDU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,143. Four Seasons Education has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.49% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.