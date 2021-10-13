Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 27,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 537,891 shares.The stock last traded at $25.78 and had previously closed at $25.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.