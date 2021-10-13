Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 949.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Fortinet by 2,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $306.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.