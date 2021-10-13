ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Equities researchers at Truist assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

FORG opened at $32.13 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

