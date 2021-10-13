Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FEMSA outpaced the industry year-to-date. The momentum is attributed to improved consumption patterns and strong business momentum resulting from the easing of restrictions across most markets. This aided sales and margins in second-quarter 2021. Sales growth was driven by recovery in consumption as consumers returned to stores with the lifting of mobility bans. Strong sales growth across all business units also contributed to growth. Net consolidated income improved significantly from the year-ago quarter driven by robust income from operations across all units and increased participation in Heineken’s results. The company’s digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors have been on track. However, the company reported lower-than-expected earnings per ADS in the second quarter owing to uneven trends across markets.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

FMX opened at $83.40 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

