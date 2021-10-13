Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,412,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,777,702 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 6.80% of Semtech worth $303,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $644,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 138.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.0% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semtech alerts:

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,476 shares of company stock worth $2,824,270. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.