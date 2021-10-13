Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 13.62% of Whiting Petroleum worth $290,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $65,492,000. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 726,497 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.71.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WLL shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.