Fmr LLC Has $322.61 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,061,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,512,470 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.27% of WestRock worth $322,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11. WestRock has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

