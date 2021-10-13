Fmr LLC Acquires 567,437 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,707,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,437 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $297,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $200,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $342,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $357,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $762,875.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,505,675.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $23,123,706.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,321,890 shares in the company, valued at $460,281,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,225,065 shares of company stock valued at $151,044,803. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $139.24 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion and a PE ratio of -63.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.47.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

