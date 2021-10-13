Fmr LLC Acquires 213,676 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,779,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,676 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 7.30% of MGIC Investment worth $337,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MGIC Investment by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,797,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,479 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after acquiring an additional 299,464 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

