Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,100 shares of company stock valued at $47,612,766 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 7.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,676,000 after buying an additional 172,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after buying an additional 317,108 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 12.2% in the second quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,148,000 after buying an additional 243,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,806. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.50. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

