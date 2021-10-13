Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Down 98.1% in September

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $20.88.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0843 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
