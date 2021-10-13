First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 16.85% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000.

Shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

