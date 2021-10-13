First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,072,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.75. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $113.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

