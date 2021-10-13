First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $232.44

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $232.44 and traded as low as $230.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 51 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $728.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.44.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $12.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

