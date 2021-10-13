First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.93. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $33,035,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $1,169,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 80.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,224 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares in the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.