First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. 211,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 538,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 333,180 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 284.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 233,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after buying an additional 225,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after buying an additional 223,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

