First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

