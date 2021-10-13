FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading 6.1% Higher

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.23. 23,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,523,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Rowe assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.87.

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

