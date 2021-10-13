Financial Analysis: AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) vs. City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get City Office REIT alerts:

This table compares City Office REIT and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $160.84 million 5.02 $4.53 million $1.22 15.19 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $74.53 million 2.67 -$420.92 million N/A N/A

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of City Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for City Office REIT and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 2 3 0 2.60 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 1 0 3 0 2.50

City Office REIT currently has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential downside of 6.10%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $13.56, indicating a potential upside of 10.17%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. City Office REIT pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT 33.47% 16.43% 4.73% AG Mortgage Investment Trust 265.40% 21.94% 2.54%

Volatility & Risk

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

City Office REIT beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its portfolios include Agency RMBS, Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS. The company was founded on March 1, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.