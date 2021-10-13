Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrexpo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 419 ($5.47).

Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 318.40 ($4.16) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.44. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 165.20 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 367.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 738.01.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

