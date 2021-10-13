Feathercoin Price Reaches $0.0228 on Top Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $5,017.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.