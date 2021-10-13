Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells $103,094.16 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,094.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Joshua Harley sold 7,578 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $190,738.26.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harley sold 5,486 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $139,838.14.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harley sold 6,581 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $188,414.03.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joshua Harley sold 3,550 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $91,199.50.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harley sold 1,155 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $32,074.35.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harley sold 1,475 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $46,919.75.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,834.80.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $170,090.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $83,444.65.

Fathom stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 68,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,015. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.42 million, a PE ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 2.60.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Fathom by 18.3% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fathom by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fathom by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Fathom during the first quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fathom by 17.9% during the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 126,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

