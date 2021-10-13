Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Head to Head Contrast

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fate Therapeutics and Dyadic International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 4 11 0 2.73 Dyadic International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $111.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.91%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -441.63% -27.96% -19.85% Dyadic International -536.88% -43.25% -39.82%

Volatility & Risk

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $31.43 million 178.89 -$173.39 million ($1.52) -38.86 Dyadic International $1.60 million 91.96 -$9.32 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc. engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines. The company was founded by Mark A. Emalfarb in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

