FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

NASDAQ FAT opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $129.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is presently -140.54%.

In related news, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $324,097.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

