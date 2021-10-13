Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

