Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

FAST stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03.

Get Fastenal alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,200,396.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.