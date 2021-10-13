FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $408.59

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $408.59 and last traded at $407.66, with a volume of 329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $401.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,997 shares of company stock valued at $10,696,915. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

