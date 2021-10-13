Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,200,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.11. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

