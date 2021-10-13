F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

FSTX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $144.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

