F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

