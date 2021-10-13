Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 158.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD stock opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $130.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

