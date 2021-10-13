ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $827,086.69 and $12,717.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00014458 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001259 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004583 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

