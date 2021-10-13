Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $35.25 Average PT from Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646 in the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 1.87. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

