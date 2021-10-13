Everipedia Market Capitalization Tops $203.00 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Everipedia has a market cap of $203.00 million and $36.83 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00119382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00074083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,957.51 or 1.00202908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.90 or 0.06132597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,446,413 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

