European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.40 Million

Analysts expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to post $48.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $49.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $178.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $178.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $200.24 million, with estimates ranging from $199.40 million to $202.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover European Wax Center.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EWCZ shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of EWCZ stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 258,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,802. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.