European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.40 Million

Analysts expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to post $48.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $49.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.
On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year sales of $178.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $178.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $200.24 million, with estimates ranging from $199.40 million to $202.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover European Wax Center.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million.
Shares of EWCZ stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 258,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,802. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73.
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.
