Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 1,641.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,445 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Euronav were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EURN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 269.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 994,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 7,306,600.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 584,528 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,805,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 505,620 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $3,909,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $3,682,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EURN opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

