Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EUMNF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45. Euro Manganese has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.68.

Euro Manganese Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

