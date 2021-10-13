Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Down 3.2%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $204.69 and last traded at $205.20. Approximately 10,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,925,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

Get Etsy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $2,730,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,485 shares of company stock worth $17,217,142 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $3,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,687,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.