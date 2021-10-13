Ethereum Push Notification Service Market Capitalization Reaches $32.28 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $32.28 million and $4.89 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for about $2.88 or 0.00005228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00063767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00075960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00117650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,884.13 or 0.99629143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.40 or 0.06247047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,207,217 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

