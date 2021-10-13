Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GMBL shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. 2,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $141.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.07. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $24.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMBL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 222,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

