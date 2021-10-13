Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on GMBL shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. 2,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $141.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.07. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $24.48.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.
See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.