Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.24

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 19436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

