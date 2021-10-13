Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQBK. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a market cap of $493.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. On average, analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

