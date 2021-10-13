Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.06

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 15674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

