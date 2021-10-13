Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 42.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 221,096 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 78,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

