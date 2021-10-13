Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank7 Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank7 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million.

BSVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. Bank7 has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $24.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank7 by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bank7 by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Bank7 by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank7 by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

