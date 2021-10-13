Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Up 6.9%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) shot up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.16. 67,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,469,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

