Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,195,531 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,029,508 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,195,531 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $159,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 84.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 95,706 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 24.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,024,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 394,760 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,991,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 195.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 596,915 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after buying an additional 395,169 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,556. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.