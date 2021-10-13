Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168,935 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $217,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

TXN traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.12. The stock had a trading volume of 123,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,522. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $172.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $141.33 and a one year high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

